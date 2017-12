BRIEF-Fairmount Santrol, Unimin To Merge

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc:

* PRESS RELEASE - FAIRMOUNT SANTROL AND UNIMIN TO MERGE, CREATING A LEADER IN PROPPANT AND INDUSTRIAL MATERIALS SOLUTIONS

* SAYS DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $0.74 PER SHARE

* SAYS CURRENT FAIRMOUNT SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE $170 MILLION IN CASH AND 35% OWNERSHIP IN COMBINED COMPANY

* SAYS DEAL PROVIDES SUBSTANTIAL EARNINGS ACCRETION FROM $150 MILLION IN TARGETED ANNUAL SYNERGIES, WITH 50% ACHIEVABLE IN FIRST YEAR AFTER CLOSE

* SAYS COMBINED CO EXPECTED TO HAVE 45 MILLION TONS OF ANNUAL SAND, MINERAL PROCESSING CAPACITY AND 3.0 MILLION TONS OF ANNUAL COATING CAPACITY

* SAYS BOARDS OF BOTH COS APPROVED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH FAIRMOUNT, UNIMIN TO COMBINE IN TAX-FREE, CASH AND STOCK DEAL

* SAYS SIBELCO WILL MAINTAIN OWNERSHIP OF UNIMIN‘S HIGH-PURITY QUARTZ BUSINESS, WHICH MAINLY SERVES ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURERS IN ASIA

* SAYS UNIMIN SECURED FULLY COMMITTED FINANCING TO REFINANCE BOTH COS’ OUTSTANDING DEBT OBLIGATIONS, SOME DEAL EXPENSES

* SAYS CONCURRENT WITH CLOSING OF DEAL, COMBINED CO INTENDS TO LIST ITS SHARES ON NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE

* SAYS UPON CLOSING, COMBINED CO‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS EXPECTED TO COMPRISE 11 MEMBERS, SIX OF WHOM WILL BE RECOMMENDED BY SIBELCO

* SAYS JENNIFFER DECKARD, CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FAIRMOUNT SANTROL, IS EXPECTED TO SERVE AS CEO OF COMBINED CO

* SAYS SIBELCO HAS RIGHT TO NOMINATE INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN OF COMBINED COMPANY