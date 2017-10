BRIEF-Fairpoint Group Plc says appoints joint administrators

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Fairpoint Group Plc:

* APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS

* SANDY KINNINMONTH, LINDSEY COOPER AND GARETH HARRIS OF RSM RESTRUCTURING ADVISORY LLP HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS JOINT ADMINISTRATORS

* DIRECTORS INTEND TO CONTINUE TO WORK WITH ADMINISTRATORS OF FAIRPOINT GROUP PLC IN ORDER TO TRY AND PRESERVE ANY REMAINING STAKEHOLDER VALUE

* DAVID BROADBENT, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, TO LEAVE BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* SHORE CAPITAL AND CORPORATE LIMITED HAS RESIGNED AS NOMINATED ADVISER AND SHORE CAPITAL STOCKBROKERS LIMITED AS BROKER TO COMPANY WITH IMMEDIATE EFFEC

* SUSPENSION TO TRADING IN COMPANY‘S SHARES ON AIM AS ANNOUNCED ON 28 JUNE 2017 REMAINS EFFECTIVE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)