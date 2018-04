April 11 (Reuters) - McDermott International Inc:

* FAIRPOINTE CAPITAL LLC SUPPORTS CHICAGO BRIDGE & IRON MERGER WITH MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL

* FAIRPOINTE CAPITAL LLC SAYS HAS VOTING CONTROL OF 5.9 PCT OF SHARES OF MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL AND 5.9 PCT OF SHARES OF CHICAGO BRIDGE & IRON

* FAIRPOINTE CAPITAL LLC SAYS HAS DETERMINED THAT MERGER OF CHICAGO BRIDGE & IRON WITH MCDERMOTT “IS IN BEST INTERESTS” OF SHAREHOLDERS OF BOTH COS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: