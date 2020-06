BRIEF-Fairvest Property Confirms That All Debt Covenants Are Comfortably Met

June 8 (Reuters) - Fairvest Property Holdings Ltd:

* JSE: FVT - FURTHER OPERATIONAL UPDATE ON THE COVID-19 IMPACT AND UPDATE ON THE DISPOSAL OF TOKAI JUNCTION

* FAIRVEST PROPERTY HOLDINGS LTD - FAIRVEST HAS ONE DEBT FACILITY, OF R128 MILLION, DUE FOR REFINANCE DURING BALANCE OF CALENDAR YEAR

* FAIRVEST PROPERTY HOLDINGS LTD - FAIRVEST CONFIRMS THAT ALL DEBT COVENANTS ARE, AND ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO BE, COMFORTABLY MET

* FAIRVEST PROPERTY HOLDINGS LTD - FAIRVEST’S LOAN TO VALUE PERCENTAGE AS AT 31 MAY 2020 WAS 36.7% OF WHICH 61.2% WAS FIXED

* FAIRVEST PROPERTY HOLDINGS LTD - FAIRVEST’S LOAN TO VALUE PERCENTAGE AS AT 31 MAY 2020 WAS 36.7% OF WHICH 61.2% WAS FIXED

* FAIRVEST PROPERTY - CONFIRMS THAT ALL DEBT COVENANTS ARE, AND ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO BE, COMFORTABLY MET

* FAIRVEST PROPERTY HOLDINGS LTD - FOR MAY 2020 COLLECTION PERCENTAGE, AFTER CONCESSIONS, INCREASED TO APPROXIMATELY 86%

* FAIRVEST PROPERTY HOLDINGS LTD - FOR FIRST 8 DAYS OF JUNE 2020, 82% OF COLLECTABLE BILLINGS HAVE BEEN COLLECTED

* FAIRVEST PROPERTY - CO, FPG HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND DATES FOR FULFILMENT OF CONDITIONS ON TOKAI JUNCTION DISPOSAL

* FAIRVEST PROPERTY HOLDINGS LTD - HAS ONE DEBT FACILITY, OF R128 MILLION, DUE FOR REFINANCE DURING BALANCE OF CALENDAR YEAR

* FAIRVEST PROPERTY- AS AT 8 JUNE, CO HAS R120 MILLION OF UNDRAWN DEBT FACILITIES AVAILABLE & R234 MILLION OF UNENCUMBERED INVESTMENT PROPERTY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: