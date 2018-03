BRIEF-Fairvest Property Says ‍HY Profit Before Tax 148.2 Mln Rand

March 1 (Reuters) - Fairvest Property Holdings Ltd:

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION OF 9.806 CENTS PER SHARE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍HY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 148.2 MILLION RAND VERSUS 127.1 MILLION RAND​

* ‍HY REVENUE INCREASED BY 15.2% TO R186.9 MILLION​

* HY ‍NET ASSET VALUE INCREASED BY 12.0% TO R1.93 BILLION COMPARED TO R1.72 BILLION AT 30 JUNE 2017​

* ‍“AS OUTLOOK FOR SOUTH AFRICA IMPROVES, EXPECT TO SEE IMPROVED TRADING PERFORMANCE FROM TENANTS”​

* ‍REMAINS CONFIDENT CO SHOULD BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE DISTRIBUTION GROWTH OF BETWEEN 9% AND 10% FOR FULL 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: