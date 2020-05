BRIEF-Fairvest Withdraws Dividend Guidance

May 6 (Reuters) - Fairvest Property Holdings Ltd:

* JSE: FVT - OPERATIONAL UPDATE ON COVID-19 IMPACT AND WITHDRAWAL OF DIVIDEND GUIDANCE

* FAIRVEST PROPERTY HOLDINGS LTD - FAIRVEST WITHDRAWS ITS GROWTH IN DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE FOR 30 JUNE 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* FAIRVEST PROPERTY HOLDINGS LTD - HAS NO DEBT FACILITIES MATURING FOR REMAINDER OF 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* FAIRVEST PROPERTY HOLDINGS LTD - AS AT 5 MAY 2020, FAIRVEST HAS ABOUT R105 MILLION OF UNDRAWN DEBT FACILITIES AVAILABLE