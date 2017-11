Nov 28 (Reuters) - Fairwood Holdings Ltd:

* ‍HY PROFIT FOR PERIOD INCREASED BY 12.8% TO HK$117.1 MILLION​

* ‍HY REVENUE INCREASED BY 11.9% TO HK$1,405.7 MILLION​

* ‍DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF HK37.0 CENTS PER SHARE​