Nov 29 (Reuters) - FAISAL ISLAMIC BANK OF EGYPT:

* NINE-MONTH CONSOL NET PROFIT AFTER MINORITY INTEREST EGP 1.21 ‍​BILLION VERSUS EGP 1.11 ‍​BILLION YEAR AGO

* NINE-MONTH CONSOL NET INCOME FROM INTERESTS AND SALES EGP 3.70 BILLION VERSUS EGP 2.46 BILLION YEAR AGO Source: (bit.ly/2Bm0zv3) Further company coverage: )