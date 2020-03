BRIEF-Falck Renewables FY Net Profit Up At EUR 48.4 Mln

March 12 (Reuters) - Falck Renewables SpA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 374.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 335.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND FOR 0.6 EUR PER SHARE

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 48.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 43.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 204.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 191.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES 2020 CONSOLIDATED EBITDA BETWEEN EUR 196 MILLION AND EUR 206 MILLION

* SEES 2020 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT BETWEEN EUR 40 MILLION AND EUR 44 MILLION

* EXPECTS INSTALLED MW TO EXCEED 1,250 MW AT END 2020

* SEES IN 2020 CONSOLIDATED NET FINANCIAL POSITION (INCLUDING FAIR VALUE OF DERIVATIVES) IS EXPECTED BETWEEN EUR 775 MILLION AND EUR 785 MILLION

* RESERVES RIGHT TO UPDATE FUTURE EVOLUTION OF OPERATIONS AND GUIDANCE, SHOULD CORONAVIRUS CRISIS GENERATE MATERIAL IMPACTS ON ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)