BRIEF-Falck Renewables Q1 Pre-Tax Profit Up At EUR 39.0 Mln

May 13 (Reuters) - Falck Renewables SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 121.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 105.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT EUR 39.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 34.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN Q1 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT AND GROUP’S RESULTS WERE NOT AFFECTED BY COVID-19

* GUIDANCE PLANNED FOR 2020 UPDATED

* GUIDANCE 2020, EXPECTS EBITDA BETWEEN EURO 196 AND 202 MILLION

* GUIDANCE 2020, EXPECTS GROUP NET EARNINGS BETWEEN EURO 40 AND 42 MILLION

* RESERVES RIGHT TO UPDATE OUTLOOK IN 2020 IF COVID-19 GENERATES MATERIAL IMPACTS