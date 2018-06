BRIEF-Falco Announces $180 Mln Silver Stream Transaction

* FALCO ANNOUNCES $180 MILLION SILVER STREAM TRANSACTION AND CONCURRENT $7 MILLION DEBENTURE WITH OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES

* FALCO RESOURCES LTD - OSISKO HAS AGREED TO COMMIT $180 MILLION THROUGH A SILVER STREAM TOWARD FUNDING OF DEVELOPMENT OF FALCO’S HORNE 5 PROJECT

* FALCO RESOURCES - UNDER TERMS, OSISKO WILL PURCHASE 90% OF PAYABLE SILVER FROM PROJECT, INCREASING TO 100% IN EVENT OPTIONAL FIFTH DEPOSIT IS PAID

* FALCO RESOURCES LTD - FOLLOWING EXECUTION OF BINDING TERM SHEETS BETWEEN FALCO AND OSISKO, A FORMAL NOTICE WAS SENT TO GLENCORE

* FALCO RESOURCES - FOLLOWING AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, GLENCORE CANADA, SILVER STREAM TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO RIGHT OF FIRST REFUSAL IN FAVOR OF GLENCORE

* FALCO RESOURCES LTD - CURRENT DEVELOPMENT SCHEDULE OF HORNE 5 PROJECT IS BEING REVIEWED AND FALCO IS REVISING SCHEDULE