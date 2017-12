Dec 1 (Reuters) - Falco Resources Ltd:

* FALCO TO RAISE UP TO C$4 MILLION IN FLOW-THROUGH FINANCING

* FALCO RESOURCES-‍ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH SYNDICATE OF AGENTS TO COMPLETE OFFERING OF UPTO 3.4 MILLION FLOW-THROUGH SHARES OF CO AT C$1.18/FLOW-THROUGH SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: