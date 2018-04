April 17 (Reuters) - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd:

* MORATORIUM LIFTED, BEETALOO EXPLORATION TO RESUME AS SOON AS PRACTICAL

* SAYS RESUMPTION OF WORK WITH JOINT VENTURE PARTNER, ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED WILL START AS SOON AS PRACTICAL

* SAYS ORIGIN PLANS TO DRILL AND FRACTURE STIMULATE A FURTHER FIVE WELLS TO COMPLETE EXPLORATION PERMIT COMMITMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: