BRIEF-Family Of Driver Killed In Tesla Car Crash Hires Law Firm To Explore Legal Options - Law Firm

April 11 (Reuters) - Minami Tamaki LLP:

* FAMILY OF DRIVER KILLED FROM TESLA CAR CRASH HIRES LAW FIRM TO EXPLORE LEGAL OPTIONS

* FIRM BELIEVES TESLA’S AUTOPILOT FEATURE IS DEFECTIVE AND LIKELY CAUSED HUANG’S DEATH - LAW FIRM

* FIRM’S PRELIMINARY REVIEW UNCOVERED COMPLAINTS BY OTHER TESLA DRIVERS OF NAVIGATIONAL ERRORS BY AUTOPILOT FEATURE - LAW FIRM MINAMI TAMAKI

* FAMILY OF WALTER HUANG, WHO DIED MARCH 23, IN A TESLA CAR CRASH, HAS HIRED MINAMI TAMAKI LLP TO EXPLORE LEGAL OPTIONS - LAW FIRM