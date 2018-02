Feb 16 (Reuters) - Family Zone Cyber Safety Ltd:

* ‍SIGNS UP FAST GROWING INDIAN TELCO AIRCEL INDIA ​

* ENTERS WHOLESALE DEAL WITH INDIAN MOBILE NETWORK PROVIDER AIRCEL

* SIGNS TERM SHEET WITH AIRCEL FOR WHOLESALING CO'S ON-DEVICE SERVICES ACROSS AIRCEL'S CUSTOMER BASE