BRIEF-Familymart Uny Holdings Co On Track To Top 76 Bln Yen In Operating Profit This Fiscal Year - Nikkei

April 6 (Reuters) - NIKKEI:

* FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD ON TRACK TO TOP 76 BLN YEN IN OPERATING PROFIT THIS FISCAL YEAR, WHICH WOULD BE A 14% GAIN

* FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD OPERATING REVENUE EXPECTED TO DIP 1% TO 1.26 TRILLION YEN FOR FY ENDING FEB 2019

* FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LIKELY GENERATED ABOUT 1.27 TRILLION YEN IN OPERATING REVENUE IN LAST FISCAL YEAR ENDED FEB. 28

* FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD APPARENTLY GENERATED ABOUT 66.5 BILLION YEN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN LAST FISCAL YEAR ENDED FEB. 28