Feb 6 (Reuters) - FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co Ltd

* Says co’s unit UNY Co.,Ltd. plans to fully acquire UCS Co Ltd at the price of 1,830 yen per share (6.42 billion yen in total), with effective date on May 1

* Says UCS will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange JASDAQ on April 25

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/1zJzRC

