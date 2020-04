BRIEF-Famous Brands Says Co Not To Provide Any Further Financial Assistance To GBK Business

April 2 (Reuters) - Famous Brands Ltd:

* JSE: FBR - CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

* FAMOUS BRANDS LTD - TAKEN DECISION TO NOT PROVIDE ANY FURTHER FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE TO GBK BUSINESS

* FAMOUS BRANDS - DECISION TO WITHHOLD FURTHER FINANCIAL SUPPORT FOR GBK MAY RESULT IN AN IMPAIRMENT OF FULL VALUE OF FAMOUS BRANDS’ INVESTMENT IN GBK

* FAMOUS BRANDS LTD - HAS REVIEWED ITS INVESTMENT IN GBK, A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY INCORPORATED IN UK

* FAMOUS BRANDS LTD - BOARD OF GBK WILL CONSIDER OPTIONS AVAILABLE TO BUSINESS