April 3 (Reuters) - Famous Brands Ltd:

* ALL OF OUR RESTAURANTS HAVE CEASED TO TRADE IN SA

* ALL BUT ONE OF OUR MANUFACTURING PLANTS, LAMBERTS BAY FOODS HAVE SHUT DOWN IN SA

* LBF CURRENTLY REMAINS IN PRODUCTION AS IT SUPPLIES AN ESSENTIAL PRODUCT TO RETAILERS WHO CONTINUE TO TRADE

* GBK UK OPERATION HAS CEASED TO TRADE IN UK, IRELAND

* WIMPY UK BUSINESS CONTINUES TO SUPPLY LIMITED SERVICES TO HOME DELIVERY PROVIDERS

* AT PRESENT, FOR DURATION OF LOCKDOWNS ACROSS TRADING MARKETS IN SA, AME, UK, IRELAND, CO WILL NOT BE GENERATING MATERIAL REVENUE