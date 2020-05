May 4 (Reuters) - Famous Brands Ltd:

* JSE: FBR - VOLUNTARY TRADING UPDATE

* FAMOUS BRANDS LTD - GROUP’S MANUFACTURING AND LOGISTICS OPERATIONS HAVE ALSO BEEN CLOSED IN COMPLIANCE WITH GOVERNMENT-LEGISLATED LOCKDOWNS

* FAMOUS BRANDS LTD - GROUP HAS EFFECTIVELY GENERATED NEGLIGIBLE REVENUE FOR A PERIOD OF FIVE WEEKS