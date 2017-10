BRIEF-Famous Brands says ‍HY revenue up 39 pct to 3.4 bln rand

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Famous Brands Ltd:

* FAMOUS BRANDS LTD - ‍HY REVENUE UP 39% TO R3.4 BILLION​

* FAMOUS BRANDS LTD - ‍HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE DOWN 59% TO 170 CENTS​

* FAMOUS BRANDS LTD - ‍HY OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE NON-OPERATIONAL ITEMS AT R406 MILLION​

* FAMOUS BRANDS LTD - ‍AT END OF PERIOD, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE R493 MILLION (2016: R452 MILLION)​

* FAMOUS BRANDS LTD - ‍ANTICIPATED THAT GROUP‘S “LEADING” BRANDS WILL DELIVER STRONGER RESULTS IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR​

* FAMOUS BRANDS LTD - ‍BOARD IS OF OPINION THAT GBK‘S RETURN TO PROFITABILITY WILL BE ACHIEVED IN NEXT FINANCIAL YEAR​

* FAMOUS BRANDS LTD - ‍OPERATING ENVIRONMENT IN BOTH LOCAL AND UK MARKETS IS EXPECTED TO “REMAIN TESTING”​

* FAMOUS BRANDS LTD - REVIEWING ‍OPTIONS INCLUDING ACCELERATED DEBT REDUCTION, DIVIDEND PAYMENTS AND ACQUISITIONS

* FAMOUS BRANDS LTD - ‍NO INTERIM DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID​