March 8 (Reuters) - Famous Brands Ltd:

* IN RELATION TO INVESTMENT IN GBK RESTAURANTS RECORDS IMPAIRMENT OF INTANGIBLE ASSETS AT GROUP, ESTIMATED TO BE ZAR241 MILLION - ZAR322 MILLION​

* ‍IMPAIRMENTS AND EXPENSES WILL RESULT IN A DECREASE OF GREATER THAN 20% ON COMPANY'S FY EARNINGS PER SHARE​