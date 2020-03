BRIEF-Famous Brands Sees Trading Over Coming Weeks Will Become Increasingly Difficult

March 23 (Reuters) - Famous Brands Ltd:

* JSE: FBR - FAMOUS BRANDS’ NOTIFICATION OF COVID-19 PRECAUTIONARY AND PREVENTATIVE MEASURES ACROSS ALL OPERATIONS

* FAMOUS BRANDS LTD - TO DATE, GROUP’S SUPPLY CHAIN OPERATIONS HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTIONS.

* FAMOUS BRANDS LTD - COMMENCING 1 MARCH 2020 IN UK AND 16 MARCH 2020 IN SA, THERE HAS BEEN A NOTABLE SLOW DOWN IN STORE SALES ACTIVITY.

* FAMOUS BRANDS LTD - SALES DETERIORATED STEADILY OVER FIRST THREE WEEKS OF MARCH AS GOVERNMENT MEASURES TAKE EFFECT ON RESTRICTING CONSUMER ACTIVITY

* FAMOUS BRANDS LTD - IT IS DIFFICULT TO PROJECT WITH ACCURACY IMPACT OF PANDEMIC ON BUSINESS.

* FAMOUS BRANDS LTD - BOARD AND MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATE THAT TRADING OVER COMING WEEKS WILL BECOME INCREASINGLY DIFFICULT