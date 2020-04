April 24 (Reuters) - Famur SA:

* RESOLVES TO LIQUIDATE CO’S DIVISION IN RYBNIK

* DECISION IS DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND CLOSING DOWN DIVISION IN RYBNIK WILL ALLOW TO REDUCE ITS NEGATIVE EFFECTS FOR CO

* CO ESTIMATES ITS AVERAGE MONTHLY SALES OF CONVEYORS IN 2020 WILL DECREASE TO ABOUT 8 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM ABOUT 30 MILLION ZLOTYS IN 2019

* LIQUIDATION OF DIVISION CREATES NEED FOR GROUP LAYOFFS, WHICH WILL INCLUDE 204 EMPLOYEES