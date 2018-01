Jan 16 (Reuters) - Fancl Corp

* Says Nagano-based germinated brown rice unit will transfer germinated brown rice business to Chiba-based unit, which is engaged in manufacture of cosmetics and health foods,

* Says it will merge with Nagano-based unit and Nagano-based unit will be dissolved after merger

* Effective March 31

