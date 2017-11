Nov 20 (Reuters) - FanDuel :

* ‍FanDuel says CEO Nigel Eccles is leaving company and stepping down from Board of Directors​

* FanDuel says Matt King has been named chief executive officer and will join board effective immediately​

* FanDuel says Carl Vogel has been named chairman of board, and David Nathanson will also join as an independent director​