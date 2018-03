March 29 (Reuters) - Fang Holdings Ltd:

* FANG ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $112.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $122 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE $0.03​

* QTRLY ‍NON-GAAP FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE 0.03​

* ‍ESTIMATES ITS NET INCOME FOR 2018 WILL RANGE FROM APPROXIMATELY $100 MILLION TO APPROXIMATELY $120 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: