BRIEF-Fanhua Q1 Revenue Fell 25.6% To RMB 722.6 Mln

May 26 (Reuters) - Fanhua Inc:

* FANHUA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS OF RMB 0.85

* EXPECTS ITS OPERATING INCOME TO BE NO LESS THAN RMB70.0 MILLION FOR Q2 OF 2020

* ARE CONFIDENT THAT WE WILL BE ABLE TO REMAIN PROFITABLE WITH STABLE OPERATING CASH FLOW

* MANAGEMENT REITERATES THAT WILL MAINTAIN REGULAR DIVIDEND POLICY OF $0.25 PER ADS FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR

* AS PANDEMIC SPREAD RAMPANTLY AROUND WORLD, A FULL RESUMPTION OF WORK AND PRODUCTION IN CHINA HAS ALSO BEEN DELAYED

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, COMPANY HAD RMB1,843.2 MILLION IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS