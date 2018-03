March 12 (Reuters) - Fanhua Inc:

* FANHUA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS RMB 1.98

* EXPECTS OPERATING INCOME TO BE NO LESS THAN RMB80.0 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2018

* INCOME TAX EXPENSE WAS RMB167.8 MILLION (US$25.8MILLION) FOR 2017, FROM RMB27.2 MILLION IN 2016