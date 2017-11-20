BRIEF-Fanhua qtrly ‍diluted net income per ADS RMB 1.77​

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Fanhua Inc:

* Fanhua reports third quarter 2017 unaudited financial results and declares quarterly dividend

* Q3 revenue fell 9.6 percent to RMB 1.1 billion

* Fanhua Inc qtrly ‍diluted net income per ADS RMB 1.77​

* Fanhua Inc - expects its operating income to be no less than RMB60.0 million for four quarter of 2017​

* Fanhua Inc - ‍on November 19, 2017, Fanhua's board declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.01 per ordinary share, or US$0.20 per ADS​