BRIEF-Fanhua qtrly ‍diluted net income per ADS RMB 1.77​
November 20, 2017 / 9:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Fanhua qtrly ‍diluted net income per ADS RMB 1.77​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Fanhua Inc:

* Fanhua reports third quarter 2017 unaudited financial results and declares quarterly dividend

* Q3 revenue fell 9.6 percent to RMB 1.1 billion

* Fanhua Inc qtrly ‍diluted net income per ADS RMB 1.77​

* Fanhua Inc - expects its operating income to be no less than RMB60.0 million for four quarter of 2017​

* Fanhua Inc - ‍on November 19, 2017, Fanhua’s board declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.01 per ordinary share, or US$0.20 per ADS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

