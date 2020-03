BRIEF-Fanhua Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

March 18 (Reuters) - Fanhua Inc:

* FANHUA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2019 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY DILUTED NET LOSS PER ADS $0.60

* QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS $0.25

* STRONGLY POSITIONED TO CAPTURE OPPORTUNITIES IN INSURANCE MARKET IN H2 2020

* EXPECT CO’S BUSINESS TO RESUME TO NORMAL LEVEL IN Q2 OF 2020

* EXPECT LIFE INSURANCE APE TO BE NO LESS THAN RMB300 MILLION, RENEWAL PREMIUMS TO BE NO LESS THAN RMB1.8 BILLION FOR Q1

* REGULAR DIVIDEND POLICY WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED

* EXPECT OPERATING INCOME TO BE NO LESS THAN RMB50 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2020

* FOR FULL YEAR OF 2020, EXPECT LIFE INSURANCE APE TO BE NO LESS THAN RMB1.7 BILLION

* FOR FULL YEAR OF 2020, EXPECT LIFE INSURANCE APE TO BE NO LESS THAN RMB1.7 BILLION

* FOR FULL YEAR OF 2020, EXPECT TOTAL LIFE INSURANCE GWP TO BE NO LESS THAN RMB10 BILLION, AND OPERATING INCOME TO BE NO LESS THAN RMB420 MILLION