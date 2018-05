May 21 (Reuters) - Fanhua Inc:

* FANHUA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF US$0.25 PER ADS

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 36.8 PERCENT TO RMB 843.3 MILLION

* QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: