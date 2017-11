Nov 13 (Reuters) - Federal National Mortgage Association

* FANNIE MAE ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS FIFTH REPERFORMING LOAN SALE TRANSACTION

* ‍WINNING BIDDER OF ALL FOUR POOLS FOR TRANSACTION, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON DECEMBER 18, 2017, IS DLJ MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC​

* ‍DEAL, WHICH WAS ANNOUNCED ON OCT 11, 2017 INCLUDED SALE OF ABOUT 9,300 LOANS TOTALING $2.11 BILLION IN UNPAID PRINCIPAL BALANCE