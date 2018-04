April 11 (Reuters) - Federal National Mortgage Association :

* ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF ITS SIXTH REPERFORMING LOAN SALE TRANSACTION

* DEAL INCLUDED SALE OF ABOUT 9,400 LOANS TOTALING $1.96 BILLION IN UNPAID PRINCIPAL BALANCE, DIVIDED INTO 2 POOLS

* WINNING BIDDERS ARE NRZ MORTGAGE HOLDINGS LLC (FORTRESS) FOR POOL 1 AND TOWD POINT MASTER FUNDING LLC (RMBS CERBERUS) FOR POOL 2

* POOLS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MAY 24, 2018