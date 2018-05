Federal National Mortgage Association:

* FANNIE MAE ANNOUNCES SALE OF NON-PERFORMING LOANS

* FANNIE MAE - BIDS ARE DUE ON FOUR LARGER POOLS ON JUNE 5 AND ON COMMUNITY IMPACT POOL ON JUNE 19

* FANNIE MAE - FOUR LARGER POOLS INCLUDE ABOUT 10,300 LOANS TOTALING $1.71 BILLION IN UNPAID PRINCIPAL BALANCE

* FANNIE MAE - FOUR LARGER POOLS ALSO INCLUDE COMMUNITY IMPACT POOL OF ABOUT 700 LOANS TOTALING $134.53 MILLION IN UPB