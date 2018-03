March 13 (Reuters) - Federal National Mortgage Association :

* FANNIE MAE ANNOUNCES SIXTH SALE OF REPERFORMING LOANS

* FANNIE MAE - SALE CONSISTS OF APPROXIMATELY 9,400 LOANS, HAVING AN UNPAID PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.97 BILLION

* FANNIE MAE - BIDS ARE DUE ON APRIL 4, 2018

* FANNIE MAE - THE SALE OF REPERFORMING LOANS IS BEING MARKETED IN COLLABORATION WITH CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, INC