March 27 (Reuters) - Federal National Mortgage Association :

* FANNIE MAE ANNOUNCES WINNER OF ELEVENTH AND TWELFTH COMMUNITY IMPACT POOLS OF NON-PERFORMING LOANS

* FANNIE MAE - ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MAY 22, 2018, INCLUDES ABOUT 182 LOANS TOTALING $34.25 MILLION IN UNPAID PRINCIPAL BALANCE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: