BRIEF-Fannie Mae Posts Quarterly Net Interest Income Of $5.23 bln

May 3 (Reuters) - Federal National Mortgage Association :

* FANNIE MAE QUARTERLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $3,323 MILLION OR $0.56/SHARE - SEC FILING

* FANNIE MAE QUARTERLY TOTAL INTEREST INCOME $28,514 MILLION VERSUS $27,384 MILLION

* FANNIE MAE QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $5,232 MILLION VERSUS $5,346 MILLION

* FANNIE MAE SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY TREASURY A DIVIDEND OF $938 MILLION FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018 BY JUNE 30, 2018