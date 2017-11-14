BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1.16 bln Connecticut Avenue Securities Risk Sharing deal

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Federal National Mortgage Association :
* Fannie Mae prices $1.161 billion Connecticut Avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Says CAS series 2017-C07, a $1.2 billion note offering, is scheduled to settle on November 21, 2017
* Says expect to continue regular benchmark issuance of CAS notes in 2018, subject to market conditions
* Says priced its seventh credit risk sharing transaction of 2017 under its Connecticut Avenue Securities (CAS) program