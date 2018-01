BRIEF-Fannie Mae Releases December 2017 Monthly Summary

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Federal National Mortgage Association :

* FANNIE MAE RELEASES DECEMBER 2017 MONTHLY SUMMARY

* FANNIE MAE - CONVENTIONAL SINGLE-FAMILY SERIOUS DELINQUENCY RATE INCREASED 12 BASIS POINTS TO 1.24% IN DECEMBER‍​

* FANNIE MAE - FANNIE MAE‘S BOOK OF BUSINESS INCREASED AT A COMPOUND ANNUALIZED RATE OF 4.2 PERCENT IN DECEMBER

* FANNIE MAE - FANNIE MAE COMPLETED 6,887 LOAN MODIFICATIONS IN DECEMBER, FOR A TOTAL OF 83,461 LOAN MODIFICATIONS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* FANNIE MAE - MULTIFAMILY SERIOUS DELINQUENCY RATE REMAINED FLAT AT 0.11 PERCENT IN DECEMBER