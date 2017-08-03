FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fannie Mae reports Q2 net income of $3.2 bln
August 3, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Fannie Mae reports Q2 net income of $3.2 bln

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Federal National Mortgage Association :

* Fannie Mae reports net income of $3.2 billion and comprehensive income of $3.1 billion for second quarter 2017

* Fannie Mae - Fannie Mae paid a $2.8 billion dividend to treasury in June 2017‍​

* Fannie Mae - Through the second quarter of 2017, the company has paid $162.7 billion in dividends to treasury

* Fannie Mae - Net interest income was $5.0 billion for the second quarter of 2017, compared with $5.3 billion for the first quarter of 2017‍​

* Fannie Mae- Net revenues were $5.4 billion for the second quarter of 2017, compared with $5.6 billion for the first quarter of 2017‍​

* Fannie Mae - Will pay U.S. Treasury dividend of $3.1 billion for Q3 of 2017 by September 30, if FHFA declares dividend in this amount before September 30

* Fannie Mae - Single-family serious delinquency rate for Fannie Mae’S book of business,1.01% as of June 30, 2017

* Fannie Mae- "Fannie Mae expects its single-family serious delinquency rate to continue to decline"‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

