March 30 (Reuters) - Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd :

* RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB5.00 CENTS PER SHARE

* FY TOTAL REVENUE RMB19,082 MILLION, UP 36.4%

* COVID-19 AND SUBSEQUENT QUARANTINE MEASURES HAVE HAD A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON OPERATIONS OF GROUP

* PROGRESS OF CONSTRUCTION WORK OF PROPERTY PROJECTS OF GROUP MAY BE AFFECTED IF QUARANTINE MEASURES PERSIST IN 2020