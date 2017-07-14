FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 14, 2017 / 10:07 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Far East Horizon announces disposal of underlying assets

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Far East Horizon Ltd-

* Discloseable Transactions Disposal Of Underlying Assets

* Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire IFEL underlying assets at ifel consideration of rmb1.49 billion

* ‍IFEL and purchaser entered into IFEL assets disposal agreement​

* Anticipated that upon completion of disposal, group would realise a net gain of approximately rmb670,000

* ‍FETJ and Minsheng Tonghui Asset Management​ as purchaser entered into FETJ assets disposal agreement

* FETJ to sell and purchaser to acquire fetj underlying assets at fetj consideration of rmb933.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

