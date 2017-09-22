FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Far East Horizon announces disposal of assets
#Financials
September 22, 2017 / 9:58 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Far East Horizon announces disposal of assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Far East Horizon Ltd

* Fetj and tianfeng securities entered into fetj assets disposal agreement

* Anticipated that upon completion of disposal, group would realise net gain of about rmb1 million

* Tianfeng securities co to acquire ifel underlying assets at ifel consideration of rmb2.25 billion

* Unit and tianfeng securities co entered into ifel assets disposal agreement

* Fetj to sell fetj underlying assets at consideration of rmb1.36 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
