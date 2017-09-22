BRIEF-Far East Horizon announces disposal of assets

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Far East Horizon Ltd
* Fetj and tianfeng securities entered into fetj assets disposal agreement
* Anticipated that upon completion of disposal, group would realise net gain of about rmb1 million
* Tianfeng securities co to acquire ifel underlying assets at ifel consideration of rmb2.25 billion
* Unit and tianfeng securities co entered into ifel assets disposal agreement
* Fetj to sell fetj underlying assets at consideration of rmb1.36 billion