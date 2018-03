March 27 (Reuters) - Far East Horizon Ltd:

* IFEL TO SELL IFEL UNDERLYING ASSETS FOR RMB2.63 BILLION TO SHANGHAI GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITY ASSETS MANAGEMENT

* GROUP TO REALISE NET GAIN OF RMB846,000​ FROM DISPOSAL

* UNIT TO DISPOSE FETJ UNDERLYING ASSETS TO SHANGHAI GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITY ASSETS MANAGEMENT CO. LTD FOR RMB1.43 BILLION