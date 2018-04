April 17 (Reuters) - Far East Horizon Ltd:

* IS NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING TO PLACE ANY SHARES OF COMPANY IN MARKET

* SAVE AS DISCLOSED, COMPANY CONFIRMS IT IS NOT AWARE OF ANY REASONS FOR THESE PRICE AND VOLUME MOVEMENTS

* SHAREHOLDER TO SELL 230 MILLION SHARES OF CO DURING PRE-OPENING SESSION ON 17 APRIL AT HK$7.9 PER SHARE