BRIEF-Far East Horizon Says Q1 Profit Attributable Fell By About 15%

April 20 (Reuters) - Far East Horizon Ltd:

* PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE IN Q1 DECLINED BY ABOUT 15% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* NORMAL OPERATION OF SOME OF GROUP’S BUSINESSES SUFFERED INEVITABLE SHORT-TERM IMPACT FOR Q1

* ALL BUSINESSES ACTIVITIES HAVE GRADUALLY RESUMED NORMAL OPERATION SINCE MARCH

* COMPARABLE REVENUE IN Q1 FOR EQUIPMENT OPERATION BUSINESS FELL BY ABOUT 40% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* OPERATION OF HOSPITAL OPERATION SEGMENT WAS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED IN Q1, WITH COMPARABLE REVENUE FALLING BY ABOUT 30%