March 24 (Reuters) - Far East Horizon Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB4.337 BILLION, UP ABOUT 10.44%

* FY TOTAL REVENUE RMB26.86 BILLION VERSUS RMB25.38 BILLION

* NET PROFITS OF GROUP FOR Q1 2020 WILL DECLINE BY ABOUT 10% TO 15%, DUE TO CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC

* DUE TO CORONAVIRUS, THERE WILL BE UNCERTAINTIES IN OPERATIONS OF GROUP, WHICH MIGHT AFFECT PROFITABILITY TO A CERTAIN EXTENT

* UNCERTAINTIES IN OPERATIONS OF GROUP DUE TO COVID 19, WHICH MIGHT AFFECT PROFITABILITY OF GROUP TO A CERTAIN EXTENT