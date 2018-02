Feb 15 (Reuters) - Far East Hospitality Trust:

* DISTRIBUTION PER STAPLED SECURITY FOR QUARTER WAS 0.97 CENTS

* QTRLY NET PROPERTY INCOME S$23.1 MILLION VERSUS S$24.9 MILLION

* RECEIVED COMMITMENT TO REFINANCE S$65 MILLION & S$67.2 MILLION OF BORROWINGS DUE IN AUG. WITH 5 & 7-YEAR TERM LOANS, RESPECTIVELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: