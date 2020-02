Feb 21 (Reuters) - Far East Orchard Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE S$26 MILLION VERSUS S$32.9 MILLION

* FY SALES S$156.1 MILLION VERSUS S$150.9 MILLION

* RECOMMENDS FIRST AND FINAL (ONE-TIER TAX EXEMPT) DIVIDEND OF 6.00 CENTS PER SHARE

* TRAVEL DEMAND EXPECTED TO SLOW AMID COVID-19 OUTBREAK, MAY IMPACT HOSPITALITY MARKETS OF SINGAPORE AND AUSTRALIA

* IN SINGAPORE MOST OF CO'S MEETINGS, CONFERENCES AND EXHIBITIONS FOR Q1 2020 HAVE BEEN CANCELLED OR POSTPONED DUE TO COVID-19